16-kg heroin seized in Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, 7 arrested

The Border Security Force (BSF), in association with the Punjab Police, seized over 16 kg of drugs in Ferozepur and Gurdaspur on Sunday. Police and BSF officials giving details about the seizure of drugs and the arrests in Fazilka on Sunday. (HT photo)

In Ferozepur’s Fazilka, officials dismantled an international drug smuggling module, arresting seven persons and seizing 5.47-kg heroin along with ₹1.07 lakh drug money. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested individuals were in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler and received drug consignments via drones. The arrested individuals have been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Lovely (21), Sukhchain Singh alias Lucky (19) and Solav Singh (19), all residents of Peere Ke Uttar village, Gurcharan Singh alias Milkha (21) from Chak Swaah Wala village, Karandeep Singh (29) from Badal Ke village, Daljit Singh alias Maani (23) from Mahatam Nagar and Kamaldeep Singh (32) from Kot Gobindpura village (Kapurthala). Kamaldeep has a criminal background as he has been facing two cases under the NDPS Act in Kapurthala.

The police teams also seized 40 live cartridges, six mobile phones, 8.4 grams of gold and 68.97 grams of silver. They also impounded a car (HR06Y8681) and three motorcycles. DGP Gaurav Yadav said a preliminary investigation revealed that most of the accused were students, preparing for Army recruitment, when they met Kapurthala-based drug smuggler Kamaldeep Singh. They then began smuggling heroin from across the border. Investigations are ongoing to trace the backward and forward linkages and identify the Pakistan-based smuggler. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said the police had received reliable information that the accused had got a consignment from Pakistan that was concealed in Baljinder’s house. SSP Jain mentioned that most of the accused were first-time offenders and had been involved in drug smuggling for the last four months. Further investigations are underway. A case has been registered under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Amir Khaas police station in Fazilka. Since the implementation of the model code of conduct on March 16, the Fazilka police have seized 22.57 kg of heroin.

Meanwhile, in Gurdaspur’s Agwan village, a hexacopter drone was neutralised in the early morning hours, seizing 11.036 kg drug powder, suspected to be heroin. According to officials, the hexacopter apparently got deflected from its predestined flight path due to the technical engagement by the anti-drone system and fell down. Later in the day, police personnel from the Tibar police station retrieved the drone in a field of Talwandi Virk village.

In Amritsar, the BSF recovered a drone from Pakistan near the border area.