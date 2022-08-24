16-year-old boy killed in clash with relatives in Karnal
In their police complaint, the family members of the victims said that an altercation took place between the mother of the deceased and his aunts Manpreet and Neha following a scuffle between kids, but the issue was sorted out
: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death while his elder brother was critically injured after they were attacked by their relatives following an argument in Barota village of Karnal district, police said on Tuesday.
Sajjan Singh, incharge of Madhuban police station, said that a case has been registered against 6 persons under sections 302, 148,149, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.
The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar alias Sanam and his brother Aman Kumar, 19, has been hospitalised and his condition was said to be critical.
In their police complaint, the family members of the victims said that an altercation took place between the mother of the deceased and his aunts Manpreet and Neha following a scuffle between kids, but the issue was sorted out.
On Monday night, at around 9:30 pm, the victims and their mother were standing outside their house when their relatives, identified as Sagar, Sombir, Rajesh, Mahender, Neha and Manpreet, carrying sharp-edged weapons came there and started abusing them.
When the victims objected, the other party allegedly attacked them, injuring Arun and Aman. The two were rushed to a nearby hospital where Arun was declared dead and his elder brother was taken to KCGMCH, Karnal.
Singh said that the body of the deceased has been handed over to the family members after the post mortem.
-
4 Chandigarh men arrested for theft in 2 separate cases
Four men from Ram Darbar were arrested for theft in two separate cases in the past 24 hours. Two men in their early 20s were arrested on Tuesday for stealing ₹45,000 and jewellery from a house in Hallo Majra. The accused have been identified as Shubam alias Tedi, 21, and both residents of Ram Darbar, 23, Gurmit Singh. Police have recovered the stolen items from the suspected thieves.
-
Four men from Delhi-NCR arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of ₹9 lakh
The cyber crime cell of Chandigarh police arrested four men from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for duping a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, of ₹9.24 lakh. The accused have been identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26) both from Ghaziabad; and Ashish Tiwari (30) and Sonu Srivastava (27) of Delhi. They asked The complainant, Nirmal Singh to send his ID proof, Adhar Card and two photos through courier on a Mumbai Address. Nirmal then realised he had been duped.
-
50 fatal road mishaps in Chandigarh this year: Road safety panel
There have been at least 50 road accidents in Chandigarh this year (till August 22) which have resulted in fatalities, the Member of Parliament District Road Safety Committee revealed on Tuesday after its second meeting. The meeting was chaired by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. “The Road Accident Analysis Cell and Road Safety Implementation Cell carries out a joint spot investigation at all accident sites,” Uday Pal Singh, deputy superintendent of police (traffic) added.
-
Miscreants loot petrol pump in Pune
Two miscreants looted around Rs 20,000 cash from the counter of a petrol pump near Bhumkar chowk in Narhe area of Pune city around 1:30 am on Tuesday, police said. Employee Tushar Nitin Kagade (18) of Ambegaon, Shantkumar Patil (24) of Narhe and Prasad Shendkar (20) of Ambegaon sustained injuries and the accused escaped after committing the crime. A Sinhagad police station team reached the spot and launched a hunt to apprehend the accused.
-
Petrol pump robbery bid foiled in Pune, seven arrested
Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pune city police has foiled a petrol pump robbery bid with the arrest of seven history-sheeters. The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar Dinesh Mahatu (35) of Bihar, Azadkumar Rakeshkumar Mahatu (25) of Bihar, Vijay Gagandev Mahatu (29) of Purani Delhi, Abodhkumar Mahatu (19) of Bihar, Chandankumar Mahatu (22) of Bihar, Avinashkumar Dhirendar (22) of Bihar and Sureshkumar Mahatu (20) of New Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics