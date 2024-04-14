 16-year-old gangraped by brother’s friends in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
16-year-old gangraped by brother’s friends in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 14, 2024 08:08 AM IST

In her complaint, she told police that the accused knew the landlord and frequently visited their house, eventually befriending her brother.

A 16-year-old girl was gang raped by her elder brother’s friends in Jaspal Bangar village near Sahnewal on Friday.

The minor lives in a rented accommodation with her elder brother, a factory worker.
The minor lives in a rented accommodation with her elder brother, a factory worker. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two accused are residents of Sahnewal.

The minor lives in a rented accommodation with her elder brother, a factory worker.

In her complaint, she told police that the accused knew the landlord and frequently visited their house, eventually befriending her brother.

She added that the accused barged into the house and gang-raped her on Friday night when she was home alone. The duo fled after threatening her to not speak of her ordeal. After her brother returned from work, she narrated the incident to him. Her brother took her to the police station to file a complaint.

Sahnewal Police station house officer inspector Guljinderpal Singh said a gangrape case has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

