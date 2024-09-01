16-year-old Jalandhar girl ends life: Two teachers booked for abetment

A day after a 16-year-old girl, a Class 12 commerce student, committed suicide in Jalandhar, the police have booked two teachers of a local school on the charges of abetment of suicide based on the complaint filed by the victim’s parents. In their complaint to the police, the parents alleged that a day before their daughter ended her life, the teachers had allegedly called her up and scolded her for not coming to school.

“The case has been registered under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of parents of the victim, who alleged that the teachers were harassing her for not paying the school fee,” police said.

SHO, division number 4 police station, Herdev Singh, said police are yet to record the statements of the teachers and school management.

“We are looking from all the angles, including allegations made by the parents and chat of the victim with her friend,” he said.

In their complaint to the police, the parents alleged that a day before their daughter ended her life, the teachers had allegedly called her up and scolded her for not coming to school.

When contacted, the school management said that the girl had not been coming to school since August 15.

“The teachers were calling her and parents to send their ward to school. The girl was already exempted from paying school fees. Last year, the victim recorded only 51% attendance,” an official of the school said, pleading anonymity.

The police seized her mobile phone and went through her WhatsApp chat with her female friend that suggested they were planning to have some suicide pact as they talked about ending their lives together along with a few others. The chats further mentioned the deceased telling her friend that death appears to be an easy way to which her friend replied that she too was not happy and did not want to live.