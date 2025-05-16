17 arrested in alleged flesh trade racket in Bhiwani

In a joint raid, the Bhiwani police and the chief minister’s flying squad on Thursday arrested 17 people, including nine women, for alleged flesh trade. The raid was conducted at three hotels in Bhiwani. The raid was conducted at three hotels in Bhiwani. (HT File)

Bhiwani DSP Anoop Kumar said that the police had got a “tip-off” about illegal flesh trade and the racket being operated from various hotels in the city.

“We have arrested 17 individuals, including nine women. The police officials are probing the case to ascertain their involvement in the alleged prostitution. The identity of the arrested persons will not be revealed,” the DSP added.