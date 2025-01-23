17 tableaux displayed at full-dress rehearsal ahead of Republic Day event in Ludhiana

A total of 17 tableaux were displayed at the full-dress rehearsal on Thursday for the state-level function to mark the 76th Republic Day at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) sports ground, officials said. A police contingent takes out a march past during the full-dress rehearsal at PAU sports ground in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal presided over the parade and unfurled the national flag. Jorwal took salute from the participating contingents in the march past, which included the Punjab Police, Punjab home guards and National Cadet Corps (NCC) scouts. The contingent was led by parade commander Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Akarshi Jain.

The march past was followed by a mass physical training display by 900 students from 26 government schools, along with a cultural programme.

Army personnel showcased kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art technique.

The tableaux were from departments such as health, soil conservation, forest, Verka, women and child development, agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, yogshala, education and the ADC (Rural Development) office, highlighting government programmes and policies.

Shortly after the full-dress rehearsal, Jorwal convened a meeting with officials at the stadium to finalise preparations for the state-level event. Jorwal said Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria will preside over the main event and later inaugurate a weapons and tanks display exhibition by the Indian Army near the grounds.

The DC emphasised the need for all departments concerned to put forth sincere efforts to ensure that the Republic Day celebrations are smooth. He urged officials to diligently perform their duties to carry out the event seamlessly.