1,786 students of Haryana studying in Ukraine, over 90 evacuated: Govt
Around 1,786 students of Haryana are studying in war-torn Ukraine and till Monday, over 90 students have been brought back to India, the state government said.
The Union government, on Monday, released a list of 1,786 Haryanvi students stranded in Ukraine after which chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to set up teams of officers and contact the families of these students.
Khattar said the Centre and the Haryana government are taking steps to safely bring back the students.
“It may take some time in view of the prevailing situation, but the government is committed to the safe return of its citizens. The state is working on return of all students,” Khattar said, assuring the citizens stuck in Ukraine that they should not panic and that they will be brought back to India at any cost.
According to Anant Prakash Pandey, director general of the foreign cooperation department of the Haryana government, 91 students of Haryana had been brought back till Sunday. He said more students are coming back on Monday.
Haryana government’s helpdesk, being managed by the foreign cooperation department, has so far received over 400 phone calls, 800-900 WhatsApp messages and 800 e-mails seeking help.
The officers posted at the helpdesk are in constant touch with the students and the Union ministry of external affairs.
Haryana government had created a department of ‘foreign cooperation’, a dedicated new department that streamlines and provides focus to initiatives of the state government aimed at promotion of investment, employment for Haryana youth and welfare of non-resident Indians (NRIs)/persons of Indian origin (PIOs).
