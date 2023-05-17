Ludhiana: Teen gets extortion call from man posing as ‘Goldy Brar’

A 17-year-old boy from the Kotmangal area of Ludhiana received an extortion call from an unknown international number, with the caller identifying himself as Goldy Brar. Station house officer, inspector Satwant Singh said that they have received a complaint and a probe is underway to ascertain the identity of the caller. (HT File Photo)

The caller allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from the boy, who assists his father at his jewellery shop.

In his complaint to the police, the boy said that he received seven calls from a US number. He said that he attended four calls in which the accused demanded ₹5 lakh from him.

He said that the caller told him that he is Goldy Brar, who is the mastermind of the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

He said that after his father told the caller that he will record the call and report it to the police, the caller disconnected the phone and never called again. The complainant said that he is living under a constant sense of fear.

Station house officer, inspector Satwant Singh said that they have received a complaint and a probe is underway to ascertain the identity of the caller.