17-year-old's parents accuse ASI of beating up their son in Ludhiana

17-year-old’s parents accuse ASI of beating up their son in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:44 AM IST

Refuting the allegations, ASI Rajinder Singh, in-charge at the Tajpur road police post, Ludhiana, said the group was called to the station, in the presence of their parents

The parents of a 17-year-old's parents accused an ASI of beating up their son in Ludhiana.
The parents of a 17-year-old’s parents accused an ASI of beating up their son in Ludhiana. (iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The parents of a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday came forward to accuse an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of beating up the minor while he was in police custody.

Staging a protest outside police post Tajpur road, the parents alleged that the ASI had called their son and his two friends to the post following a minor scuffle among a group of teenagers.

Speaking of their ordeal, the minor’s father said his son and some of his friends got into a spat with another group of boys while bursting firecrackers on Diwali, following which the police were informed. He, however, added that a compromise was arrived at between the two groups on the intervention of the locals.

The police, as per the father, later asked his son and two other friends to come to the police post — following which he got into an argument with the police.

The father alleged that the ASI beat up his son as revenge for his earlier argument with the police personnel, adding that his son had shown him injury marks on his body. He came to the police post on Wednesday to file a complaint against the ASI, but claimed that the in-charge refused to lodge one.

Refuting the allegations, ASI Rajinder Singh, in-charge at the Tajpur road police post, said the group was called to the station, in the presence of their parents, after a complaint of them bursting firecrackers outside the house of a local was received.

Thursday, October 27, 2022
