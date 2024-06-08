17-yr-old beats cancer, publishes book on his journey of recovery

On 10 November 2023, Arihant turned seventeen, but the day was shadowed by a CT scan report revealing malignancy in his lymph nodes. Diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the young lad was set for a battle against cancer that led him to become a published author. National Cancer Survivor Day was commemorated on Saturday at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, honouring survivors from across Punjab. (HT Photo)

National Cancer Survivor Day was commemorated on Saturday at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, honouring survivors from across Punjab. At the event, cancer survivors shared their journeys, while medical professionals emphasised the importance of early detection and timely treatment. Addressing over 400 attendees, the hospital’s cancer specialists, including Dr Raman Arora, Dr Kanupriya Bhatia, Dr Yogesh Arora, and Dr Ankur Mittal, underlined advances in medicine that enhance survival rates.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Arihant’s ordeal began the day before his birthday when chest pain led his father to seek medical advice, culminating in a CT scan that identified malignancy. Further tests at the hospital confirmed Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Arihant took chemotherapy under Dr Ankur Mittal. “The cancer went into remission after just two cycles, and after completing six cycles, he was declared cancer-free,” said Dr Mittal. He said that malignancies responding so quickly to treatment rarely relapse.

Confined to bed during chemotherapy, Arihant channelled his energy into writing. His book, “Defined Destiny”, a 150-page reflection of his experience, was launched on Saturday.

Reflecting on the family’s journey, Arihant’s father, Harish, shared their approach to the diagnosis: “We accepted it as a problem and like any problem it could give us pain or a lesson. We chose the latter.”

Now fully recovered, Arihant is resuming his life, integrating moderate cardio, morning walks, and cycling into his routine. A Class 12 science student with aspirations of becoming a writer, Arihant’s determination continues to drive his recovery and future ambitions.