₹18 lakh stolen from Cooperative Bank’s strong room in Mohali’s Gharuan
Thieves broke into the strong room of a Cooperative Bank branch in Gharuan and decamped with ₹18 lakh in cash on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday.
Police said no security guard was deputed outside the bank, located near the Gharuan bus stand, when the theft took place.
In his complaint to the police, branch manager Tejpal Singh said the thieves entered the bank after breaking the locks of the shutter using an electric cutter. Once inside, they demolished a part of the strong room’s wall and stole ₹18 lakh in cash. Before fleeing, they also took away the DVR of the bank’s CCTV cameras.
Investigators said as per the footage from the CCTV camera at the office of a property dealer near the bank, two of the thieves entered the bank around 12 am, while two more stood guard outside.
They said the thieves appeared to have used the bank’s power meter to operate the electric cutter to break open the locks and metal shutter. They broke in with complete planning and remained in the bank for around four hours before leaving at 3.45 am.
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said police had lodged an FIR at the Gharuan police post on the complaint of the branch manager and launched a probe to nab the thieves.
Mohali: Ordering needless tests costs Max Hospital ₹5 lakh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, on Thursday held Max Super Specialty Hospital, Phase 6, guilty of unfair trade practice by carrying out unnecessary tests on an Aerocity resident to issue a medical fitness certificate for immigration to Canada. In October 2020, Kahlon, 64, had submitted before the commission that he and his wife were planning to permanently move to Canada, where their son was already settled. All these examinations cost him ₹5,301.
Eviction drive: Chandigarh Housing board gives allottees five more days to clear dues
The Chandigarh Housing Board has given five more days to its allottees to clear their outstanding rent before it resumes its eviction drive against defaulters. After cancelling the allotment of five flats at the Small Flats in Sector 56 over the allottees' failure to pay rent, CHB had started an eviction drive on Wednesday. In March this year, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees.
Speeding car claims 36-year-old woman’s life in Zirakpur
A 36-year-old woman was killed and the victim, Seema's husband and daughter suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday night. Police said the victim, Seema, lived in Zirakpur with her husband, Suresh Kumar, and a minor daughter, Diya. Police said on Wednesday night, the family was returning from a marriage function in Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. Seema died during treatment.
Panjab University to confer 1,128 degrees at 69th convocation today
Panjab University is all set to award 1,128 PhD degrees at its 69th annual convocation at the Gymnasium Hall on the Sector 14 campus on Friday. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, will also attend the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
Mere 35% eligible people jabbed with booster dose in Mohali
Amid fears of the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, a mere 35% eligible Mohali residents have come forward for the precautionary vaccine dose. Since the booster dose drive was first rolled out by the central government on January 10, as many as 91,000 of the total 8,15,168 beneficiaries in Mohali district have become eligible for it.
