18 places designated for sale of firecrackers in Sangrur, Barnala

Sangrur and Barnala administration have dedicated 18 places for the sale and purchase of crackers in both these districts. Besides these places, sale and purchase has not been allowed anywhere.

Sangrur deputy commissioner, Jatinder Jorwal said 10 places have been dedicated for the sale of crackers in the district. “As of now only one complaint of violation has come to fore and a team has been sent to verify the allegations of complaint,” Jorwal said. “Fire brigade, medical staff and other personnel have also been put on alert to tackle any kind of untoward situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of the Barnala administration said that they have dedicated 8 spots for sale of crackers. Besides, Barnala cops have registered around 4 cases pertaining to illegal sale and crackers.