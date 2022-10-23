Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18 places designated for sale of firecrackers in Sangrur, Barnala

18 places designated for sale of firecrackers in Sangrur, Barnala

Published on Oct 23, 2022 08:25 PM IST

10 places have been dedicated for sale of crackers in Sangrur district and 8 spots in Barnala administration. Beside these places, sale and purchase has not been allowed anywhere

Besides the designated places, sale and purchase has not been allowed anywhere. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur/barnala

Sangrur and Barnala administration have dedicated 18 places for the sale and purchase of crackers in both these districts. Besides these places, sale and purchase has not been allowed anywhere.

Sangrur deputy commissioner, Jatinder Jorwal said 10 places have been dedicated for the sale of crackers in the district. “As of now only one complaint of violation has come to fore and a team has been sent to verify the allegations of complaint,” Jorwal said. “Fire brigade, medical staff and other personnel have also been put on alert to tackle any kind of untoward situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of the Barnala administration said that they have dedicated 8 spots for sale of crackers. Besides, Barnala cops have registered around 4 cases pertaining to illegal sale and crackers.

Sunday, October 23, 2022
