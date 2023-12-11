18 traffic bottlenecks identified in in Ludhiana

{Traffic police-NGOs’ joint initiative} Commuters stuck in a traffic jam at Malhar road in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

With a motive to alleviate the growing problem of traffic congestion in the city, various city-based non-governmental organisations (NGO) have joined forces with the traffic police to identify 18 bottlenecks in the city.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Among the identified bottlenecks, the team specifically focused on the Guru Teg Bahadur Charitable Hospital-Deep Hospital road, which has been identified as a congestion hotspot.

To alleviate the persistent traffic congestion in the area, the report suggests acquiring additional land to widen the road. Similarly, the team proposes widening the Saggu Chowk-Aarti Chowk Road to mitigate traffic issues.

Besides, the report recommends strategic projects, such as the relocation of the Interstate Bus Terminal, Transport Nagar and grain markets to the outskirts of the city.

By moving these significant hubs to peripheral areas, the report says, will not only ease traffic in the city centre, but also contribute to overall urban planning and development.

The initiative, which began a few months ago, saw a dedicated team study and compile a list of areas in the city that frequently experience traffic jams and slow daily movement of vehicles.

Rahul Verma, a member of the Punjab Road Safety Council, shared the team’s findings, saying that they had identified 18 traffic bottlenecks and 18 stretches where traffic congestion is a recurring problem. The report also highlights the need for eight long-term projects that the government should undertake. The projects aim to not only streamline traffic flow, but also significantly reduce the number of road accidents.

Verma said the report has been submitted to the chief minister’s office, as well as the local administration and legislators. The NGOs involved in the process included I am NGO, City Needs and Sambhav Foundation.