1,800 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways’ fleet
Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said 1,800 new buses, including 550 electric buses, will soon be added to the fleet of the Haryana Roadways to provide better transportation facilities to people in the state.
He said the government was committed to increasing the number of buses of the Haryana Roadways and now the strength of buses has been increased to 5,400.
“We have decided to add more buses to the Haryana Roadways fleet as 550 electric buses and 250 mini-buses will soon be inducted besides 1,000 ordinary buses,” he said during an interaction with mediapersons in Kaithal on Thursday.
He said more buses will be made operational for better transportation facilities in both rural and urban areas of the state. He said 826 buses have already been made operations under the kilometre scheme.
-
Facing ED, tax probe heat, rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi makes a ‘safe switch’
Facing prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, the decision of former Congress MLA from Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi to jump on the BJP bandwagon seems to be an outcome of political expediency. A lookout notice is issued to ensure that a person required for investigations by law enforcement agencies does not leave the country.
-
New barracks at Attari border thrown open for BSF personnel
The Land Ports Authority of India has thrown open the newly constructed barracks at Attari border for accommodation of Border Security Force personnel, who are presently staying at the Khasa headquarters, which is around 20km from the International Border. LPAI's chairman Aditya Mishra handed over the accommodation to the BSF in the presence of additional director general PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday.
-
VB arrests JE for accepting ₹25,000 bribe in Jalalabad
FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior engineer, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), posted at the BDPO office Jalalabad, Fazilka district, while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. In a release, the VB claimed that the accused, Suwarsha, has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Rorawali (Tambuwala) village in Jalalabad.
-
US officials probing claims of turbans of Sikhs being confiscated at Mexico border
Washington : US government officials are investigating complaints that Sikh migrants had their turbans confiscated by border police agents at the Mexico border as they sought asylum. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona sent a letter on Monday to US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, saying that the organization had documented almost 50 cases since June in which agents confiscated turbans, denouncing the seizures as “ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations”.
-
Few good men by Uddhav’s side in his biggest political crisis
It is undeniable that Thackeray is struggling to contain the damage caused by the vertical split and the near decimation of his legislature party. He is trying to offset the allegation of being inaccessible by meeting party workers at Sena Bhavan at Dadar. Insiders say despite the damage control exercise launched by Thackeray and his men, the lack of a frontline mass leader is showing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics