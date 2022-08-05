Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,800 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways’ fleet

1,800 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways’ fleet

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said 1,800 new buses, including 550 electric buses, will soon be added to fleet of Haryana Roadways to provide better transportation facilities to people in state
Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said it has been decided to add more buses to the Haryana Roadways fleet as 550 electric buses and 250 mini-buses will soon be inducted, besides 1,000 ordinary buses. (HT File Photo)
Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said it has been decided to add more buses to the Haryana Roadways fleet as 550 electric buses and 250 mini-buses will soon be inducted, besides 1,000 ordinary buses. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said 1,800 new buses, including 550 electric buses, will soon be added to the fleet of the Haryana Roadways to provide better transportation facilities to people in the state.

He said the government was committed to increasing the number of buses of the Haryana Roadways and now the strength of buses has been increased to 5,400.

“We have decided to add more buses to the Haryana Roadways fleet as 550 electric buses and 250 mini-buses will soon be inducted besides 1,000 ordinary buses,” he said during an interaction with mediapersons in Kaithal on Thursday.

He said more buses will be made operational for better transportation facilities in both rural and urban areas of the state. He said 826 buses have already been made operations under the kilometre scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Kuldeep Bishnoi, who quit as a Congress MLA on Wednesday, and his son Bhavya, whom he desires to field for the Adampur assembly bypoll, are also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. (HT File Photo)

    Facing ED, tax probe heat, rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi makes a ‘safe switch’

    Facing prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, the decision of former Congress MLA from Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi to jump on the BJP bandwagon seems to be an outcome of political expediency. A lookout notice is issued to ensure that a person required for investigations by law enforcement agencies does not leave the country.

  • LPAI’s chairman Aditya Mishra handed over the accommodation to the BSF in the presence of additional director general (ADG) PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday. LPAI’s integrated check post (ICP), Attari, manager Satish Dhyani was also present on the occasion.

    New barracks at Attari border thrown open for BSF personnel

    The Land Ports Authority of India has thrown open the newly constructed barracks at Attari border for accommodation of Border Security Force personnel, who are presently staying at the Khasa headquarters, which is around 20km from the International Border. LPAI's chairman Aditya Mishra handed over the accommodation to the BSF in the presence of additional director general PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday.

  • VB team caught the JE Suwarsha while accepting bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 from the complainant as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses.

    VB arrests JE for accepting 25,000 bribe in Jalalabad

    FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior engineer, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), posted at the BDPO office Jalalabad, Fazilka district, while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. In a release, the VB claimed that the accused, Suwarsha, has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Rorawali (Tambuwala) village in Jalalabad.

  • US government officials are investigating complaints that Sikh migrants had their turbans confiscated by border police agents at the Mexico border as they sought asylum.

    US officials probing claims of turbans of Sikhs being confiscated at Mexico border

    Washington : US government officials are investigating complaints that Sikh migrants had their turbans confiscated by border police agents at the Mexico border as they sought asylum. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona sent a letter on Monday to US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, saying that the organization had documented almost 50 cases since June in which agents confiscated turbans, denouncing the seizures as “ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations”.

  • Uddhav Thackeray Pratik Chorge/HT Photo

    Few good men by Uddhav’s side in his biggest political crisis

    It is undeniable that Thackeray is struggling to contain the damage caused by the vertical split and the near decimation of his legislature party. He is trying to offset the allegation of being inaccessible by meeting party workers at Sena Bhavan at Dadar. Insiders say despite the damage control exercise launched by Thackeray and his men, the lack of a frontline mass leader is showing.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out