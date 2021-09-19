Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 189 villages of Kurukshetra in focus to conserve groundwater
Groundwater table has been declining, on an average, by 0.5-1 metre every year in paddy-growing districts of Haryana, and Kurukshetra is on the top among the worst-affected districts. (AFP)
Groundwater table has been declining, on an average, by 0.5-1 metre every year in paddy-growing districts of Haryana, and Kurukshetra is on the top among the worst-affected districts. (AFP)
chandigarh news

189 villages of Kurukshetra in focus to conserve groundwater

The Haryana government is planning a special awareness drive in these villages to educate people about groundwater conservation and rainwater harvesting
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:49 AM IST

Aiming to reduce groundwater depletion, the Haryana government has identified 189 villages in Kurukshetra district under the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

At 75, maximum villages are in Ladwa block, followed by 65 in Shahbad and 51 in Pehowa. The government is planning a special awareness drive in these villages to educate people about groundwater conservation and rainwater harvesting.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of the departments concerned in this regard. He said the chief minister’s office had issued instructions for special focus on these villages for water conservation.

He directed the officials to work on the ground with the support of locals to achieve the targets for conserving groundwater.

As per a report of the groundwater cell, agriculture and farmer welfare department, Haryana, the groundwater table in the state has been falling at an alarming rate year after year.

It is declining, on an average, by 0.5-1 metre every year in paddy-growing districts, and Kurukshetra is on the top among the worst-affected districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.