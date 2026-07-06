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    18th Chandigarh chess festival concludes in Chandigarh

    In the Open category, Bhavesh Mahajan emerged champion after scoring an impressive 6 points. Atharv Singh Negi clinched the Under-15 title with 5.5 points

    Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 8:21 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Bhavesh, Atharv, Sarvesh and Shamsritha Emerge Champions

    The championship once again highlighted Chandigarh’s growing stature as a hub for competitive chess, while providing a valuable platform for budding players to test their skills. (HT File)
    The championship once again highlighted Chandigarh’s growing stature as a hub for competitive chess, while providing a valuable platform for budding players to test their skills. (HT File)

    Chandigarh The 18th Chandigarh chess academy open and children’s prize money chess festival 2026 concluded on a high note at DLF City Centre Mall, Chandigarh, providing a vibrant and accessible venue that attracted both chess enthusiasts and spectators.

    In the Open category, Bhavesh Mahajan emerged champion after scoring an impressive 6 points. Atharv Singh Negi clinched the Under-15 title with 5.5 points, while Sarvesh Rana topped the Under-12 category, also finishing with 5.5 points. In the Under-9 category, Shamsritha Kadali delivered a dominant performance to secure the title with a perfect 6 points.

    Organised by the Chandigarh Chess Academy, the prestigious tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from 200 players representing various states across Northern India. The event featured 64 international rated players, ensuring a high standard of competition and showcasing exceptional talent across all age groups.

    The championship once again highlighted Chandigarh’s growing stature as a hub for competitive chess, while providing a valuable platform for budding players to test their skills against some of the region’s finest competitors in an atmosphere of healthy sporting spirit.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/18th Chandigarh Chess Festival Concludes In Chandigarh
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