18-year-old from Rajpura shot dead in Australia

An 18-year-old boy from Rajpura, Punjab, was shot dead in Australia late Wednesday night in a tragic incident that has left his family devastated.

The victim, identified as Ekam Sahni, was attacked in a car park in the Newcastle area of Australia. According to the local police, a fight broke out between a group of people in the parking area when a white SUV arrived at the scene. A man stepped out of the vehicle, fired a shot and then fled the spot. Ekam sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead soon thereafter.

On Friday morning at around 11.20 am, a 22-year-old suspect turned himself in at Newcastle Police Station. He has since been charged with murder and was refused bail. The accused is scheduled to be presented before a Parramatta local court on Saturday.

Ekam had moved to Australia with his family a few years ago. His uncle, Harmeet Singh, who resides in Rajpura, said, “The entire family is devastated due to his death. We don’t have words to express our grief. Ekam was a very good child.” The family has confirmed that his last rites will be performed in Australia.