Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

18-year-old from Rajpura shot dead in Australia

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 26, 2025 07:54 AM IST

The victim, identified as Ekam Sahni, was attacked in a car park in the Newcastle area of Australia. According to the local police, a fight broke out between a group of people in the parking area when a white SUV arrived at the scene. A man stepped out of the vehicle, fired a shot and then fled the spot. Ekam sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead soon thereafter.

An 18-year-old boy from Rajpura, Punjab, was shot dead in Australia late Wednesday night in a tragic incident that has left his family devastated.

An 18-year-old boy from Rajpura, Punjab, was shot dead in Australia late Wednesday night in a tragic incident that has left his family devastated. (HT File)
An 18-year-old boy from Rajpura, Punjab, was shot dead in Australia late Wednesday night in a tragic incident that has left his family devastated. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Ekam Sahni, was attacked in a car park in the Newcastle area of Australia. According to the local police, a fight broke out between a group of people in the parking area when a white SUV arrived at the scene. A man stepped out of the vehicle, fired a shot and then fled the spot. Ekam sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead soon thereafter.

On Friday morning at around 11.20 am, a 22-year-old suspect turned himself in at Newcastle Police Station. He has since been charged with murder and was refused bail. The accused is scheduled to be presented before a Parramatta local court on Saturday.

Ekam had moved to Australia with his family a few years ago. His uncle, Harmeet Singh, who resides in Rajpura, said, “The entire family is devastated due to his death. We don’t have words to express our grief. Ekam was a very good child.” The family has confirmed that his last rites will be performed in Australia.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 18-year-old from Rajpura shot dead in Australia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On