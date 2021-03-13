IND USA
chandigarh news

18-year-old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint in Mohali

Moga youth, three others take away Class-12 student in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire after posing as courier delivery boys
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:54 PM IST

Four youths kidnapped an 18-year-old girl at gunpoint from her house in Kandala village on Saturday morning.

Her father identified one of accused as Raja from Punjab’s Moga, whom his daughter knew via Instagram for the past few months ago.

He told the police that Raja and two more men visited his house posing as courier delivery boys, while another waited outside. When his wife answered the door bell, one of the men put a gun to her head and forcibly took away his daughter, a student of Class 12.

As his younger daughter raised the alarm from the roof, the complainant and some villagers pursued the accused’s Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire till Jagatpura village and even smashed its windowpane with sticks, but they managed to speed away.

The father said after he came to know of his daughter’s online friendship with Raja around four days ago, he had confiscated her mobile phone. But, Raja started calling his wife’s phone and also threatened to kidnap his daughter.

“The accused and the girl have been friends for three months. She is aged 18 as per her documents,” said Harvinder Singh Virk, superintendent of police (SP, City) Mohali.

Raja and his accomplices have been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station. “A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused and rescue the girl,” the SP said.

Writer and motivator Kanwalpreet Singh with young letter writers. (HT Photo)
Writer and motivator Kanwalpreet Singh with young letter writers. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Roundabout: Reclaiming the lost art of letter writing

By Nirupama Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Letter writing is a now a long-lost art but a recent experiment in pandemic time by a city writer-academic to get school-going children to pen letters to famous persons is a way of reclaiming the forgotten art, yielding a book in the bargain
Voting will take place from 8am to 4pm on April 7 and counting of votes will begin immediately after polling ends. (HT file photo)
Voting will take place from 8am to 4pm on April 7 and counting of votes will begin immediately after polling ends. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Four MC, six nagar panchayats in Himachal go to polls on April 7

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Counting soon after polling ends in Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan; MC elections on party symbols this time
The decision to close down rural childcare centres in Punjab has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the spike in Covid-19 cases. (Representative image)
The decision to close down rural childcare centres in Punjab has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the spike in Covid-19 cases. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Punjab shuts anganwari centres amid rising Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Ration and other material for children will be distributed door to door by workers and helpers of the rural childcare centres so that nutritional support isn’t affected
In January, the Punjab government had announced that all anganwadi centres for children and other beneficiaries across the state would reopen from February 1.(Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo used for representational purpose only)
In January, the Punjab government had announced that all anganwadi centres for children and other beneficiaries across the state would reopen from February 1.(Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo used for representational purpose only)
chandigarh news

All anganwadi centres shut in Punjab amid rise in Covid-19 cases

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • The social security, women and child development minister said ration and other material will be distributed door to door through anganwadi workers and helpers, so that nutritional support to beneficiaries is not affected.
Police personnel at the site where the bombs were found on the Markanda riverbed at Panjail village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Police personnel at the site where the bombs were found on the Markanda riverbed at Panjail village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border on Saturday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Six bombs recovered from Markanda riverbed in Ambala district, 2 defused

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Six bombs were recovered from the dry bed of the Markanda river in Saha block of Ambala district on Saturday
Members of the Amritsar rural police team after busting an illicit liquor manufacturing unit at Kotli Sakka village in Ajnala sub division on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Members of the Amritsar rural police team after busting an illicit liquor manufacturing unit at Kotli Sakka village in Ajnala sub division on Saturday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Fourth illicit liquor making unit unearthed in Amritsar in a fortnight

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Acting on a tip-off, 150 cops of the district undertook a nine-hour operation to bust their biggest racket so far, arresting 3 men with 126-tonne of raw material and rescuing two bonded labourers
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar arrives with budgetary proposals for the 2021-22 fiscal year, at the state assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar arrives with budgetary proposals for the 2021-22 fiscal year, at the state assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

Revenue deficit takes big jump in Haryana budget

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:20 AM IST
With revenue receipts of about 76,135 crore falling abysmally short of the 2020-21 estimation of about 89,964 crore due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the revenue deficit for the next fiscal is estimated to be about 29,193 crore as compared to 20,856 crore in the current fiscal, a massive jump of 8,337 crore.
A group of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators from Punjab on Wednesday had heckled Khattar on the Vidhan Sabha premises, demanding that the state government should pass a resolution against the three agricultural laws. (HT FILE)
A group of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators from Punjab on Wednesday had heckled Khattar on the Vidhan Sabha premises, demanding that the state government should pass a resolution against the three agricultural laws. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Haryana to lodge FIRs against Punjab MLAs who heckled Khattar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:35 AM IST
SAD legislators, including Punjab legislative party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, had confronted Khattar immediately after he came out of the Vidhan Sabha hall, and raised slogans such as “Khattar-Modi Kisan Virodhi”.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at the Haryana assemble with budgetary proposals for the year 2021-22, in Chandigarh on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at the Haryana assemble with budgetary proposals for the year 2021-22, in Chandigarh on Friday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

Private job quota law found no mention in Khattar’s budget speech

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 AM IST
Though officials said the private sector job quota law does not warrant a financial liability and it was not necessary to incorporate it in the budget speech, political observers are sensing a political meaning in the omission.
The proposed outlay of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,410 crore for education includes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,014 crore for elementary education, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,899 for secondary education, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,793 crore for higher education and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>705 crore for technical education. (HT FILE)
The proposed outlay of 18,410 crore for education includes 9,014 crore for elementary education, 5,899 for secondary education, 2,793 crore for higher education and 705 crore for technical education. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Haryana announces free education for all students in all govt schools

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 AM IST
State education minister Kanwar Pal said the concept of free education was already in place till middle school but now the state has decided to extended it up to Class-12
Developing additional 1,090 hectares of saline-affected area, 5,000 hectares of fresh water area in the next four years, setting up a centre of excellence at Garwa village in Bhiwani to develop saline-affected areas for shrimp culture, establishing 10 small fish feed mill plant units and a goat breeding centre at Loharu in Bhiwani are among the slew of schemes announced to improve the income of the farmers. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
Developing additional 1,090 hectares of saline-affected area, 5,000 hectares of fresh water area in the next four years, setting up a centre of excellence at Garwa village in Bhiwani to develop saline-affected areas for shrimp culture, establishing 10 small fish feed mill plant units and a goat breeding centre at Loharu in Bhiwani are among the slew of schemes announced to improve the income of the farmers. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Agri sector gets lion’s share in Haryana budget 2021-22

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:06 AM IST
The allocation is being seen as Khattar govt’s attempt to reach out to the farming community that is currently on the warpath against central farm reforms
(Representative Photo/HT)
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Handwara narco-terrorism case: 91 lakh recovered from Samba village

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered 91 lakh from an agricultural field in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, barely 5km from the Indo-Pak international border, on Friday
Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity. (HT File Photo)
Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn to bring big retail to Sector 17

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:32 AM IST
In a bid to give a major fillip to Sector 17 and draw shoppers back to the city’s commercial heart, the administration is planning to bring “a big retail” to the sector
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Will instead increase morning and evening supply by an hour; the move will help it save 14 crore annually
