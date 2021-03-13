18-year-old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint in Mohali
Four youths kidnapped an 18-year-old girl at gunpoint from her house in Kandala village on Saturday morning.
Her father identified one of accused as Raja from Punjab’s Moga, whom his daughter knew via Instagram for the past few months ago.
He told the police that Raja and two more men visited his house posing as courier delivery boys, while another waited outside. When his wife answered the door bell, one of the men put a gun to her head and forcibly took away his daughter, a student of Class 12.
As his younger daughter raised the alarm from the roof, the complainant and some villagers pursued the accused’s Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire till Jagatpura village and even smashed its windowpane with sticks, but they managed to speed away.
The father said after he came to know of his daughter’s online friendship with Raja around four days ago, he had confiscated her mobile phone. But, Raja started calling his wife’s phone and also threatened to kidnap his daughter.
“The accused and the girl have been friends for three months. She is aged 18 as per her documents,” said Harvinder Singh Virk, superintendent of police (SP, City) Mohali.
Raja and his accomplices have been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station. “A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused and rescue the girl,” the SP said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18-year-old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roundabout: Reclaiming the lost art of letter writing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four MC, six nagar panchayats in Himachal go to polls on April 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab shuts anganwari centres amid rising Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All anganwadi centres shut in Punjab amid rise in Covid-19 cases
- The social security, women and child development minister said ration and other material will be distributed door to door through anganwadi workers and helpers, so that nutritional support to beneficiaries is not affected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six bombs recovered from Markanda riverbed in Ambala district, 2 defused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fourth illicit liquor making unit unearthed in Amritsar in a fortnight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Revenue deficit takes big jump in Haryana budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana to lodge FIRs against Punjab MLAs who heckled Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private job quota law found no mention in Khattar’s budget speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana announces free education for all students in all govt schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agri sector gets lion’s share in Haryana budget 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Handwara narco-terrorism case: ₹91 lakh recovered from Samba village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn to bring big retail to Sector 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox