Wed, Sept 10, 2025
18-year-old hangs herself in Panchkula after argument at home, father found hanging next day

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 08:34 am IST

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself at home following an argument with her father, and the next morning, her father’s body was also found hanging at a different location, police said.

shadow of a sad man with hangman noose on wall while making decision to suicide (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the teenager, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, had a quarrel with her father on Monday evening. Shortly after, she died by suicide by hanging herself at her house. When family members discovered her, they took her to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Soon after, her 55-year-old father disappeared from the hospital. A search was launched for him, but he could not be located. On Tuesday morning, his body was found hanging near Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3.

According to the deceased’s son, he worked as a sweeper for the Panchkula municipal corporation in Sector 21. The bodies were handed over to the family on Tuesday evening after autopsy.

