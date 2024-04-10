 18-yr-old gang-raped at Nabha college, two arrested - Hindustan Times
18-yr-old gang-raped at Nabha college, two arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 10, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Patiala Police said the victim is a first-year student of the Government Ripudaman College while the three accused are outsiders. Gurpreet Singh, station house officer, Nabha, said those arrested had been identified as Davinder Singh and Ravneet Singh. The third accused is on the run and raids are being conducted to arrest him, he added.

Patiala Police said the victim is a first-year student of the Government Ripudaman College while the three accused are outsiders. Gurpreet Singh, station house officer, Nabha, said those arrested had been identified as Davinder Singh and Ravneet Singh. The third accused is on the run and raids are being conducted to arrest him, he added.

A case under IPC sections 376-D (rape by one or more persons) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) has been registered.

The SHO said the girl submitted a complaint to the police on April 8 following a first hand information (FIR) was registered and accused were arrested. According to the girl’s complaint, the incident took place on March 27 when one of the accused, Davinder Singh, who was known to her, called her to room above the college principal’s office.

“When I reached, I saw Davinder along with his two aides. He (Davinder) locked the room, and one of the accused gagged me with his hands. Thereafter, all three took turns to rape me,” reads the statement of the victim in the FIR.

SHO Gurpreet Singh said after the incident, the victim was threatened by the accused to not disclose the incident. “Initially, the girl did not speak to anyone about the incident. On March 8, she finally shared her plight with her parents who immediately brought her to the police station to file a complaint,” said SHO.

College principal Hartej Kaur said she was informed about the incident by Patiala Police on Tuesday. “No complaint has been received by the college administration or women safety cell yet. We will extend all help to Patiala Police in the investigation,” she added.

Chandigarh
Story Saved
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
