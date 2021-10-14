19 candidates in fray for Ellenabad bypoll

As many as 19 candidates are in fray for the Ellenabad bypoll which is scheduled on October 30, said election officials after two candidates withdrew their nominations on the last day. Counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The seat fell vacant after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala resigned from the Ellenabad constituency on January 27 in favour of farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws. He is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term from this rural dominated seat, which is considered his family’s bastion. He is pitted against BJP’s Gobind Kanda and Congress’ Pawan Beniwal, both turncoats.

Farmers protesting against the farm laws have installed banners, banning the entry of BJP candidate Gobind Kanda, in more than half a dozen villages of Ellenabad. These villages are Amritsar Kalan, Raipur, Budi Mari, Moju Khera, Sant Nagar, Damdma, Jivan Nagar, Sant Nagar and other villages.

Rakesh Kumar, of Amritsar Kalan, said they have decided to boycott the entry of BJP-JJP joint nominee Gobind Kanda in their village on directions of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

“We have decided to teach BJP a lesson in this bypoll. Farmers are upset with the saffron party as they have failed to end the deadlock with the protesters. We never thought this agitation will continue for such a long time as we had faith in the BJP government that they will resolve the issue,” he added.

Ravi Azad, state youth president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said many leaders of the SKM are canvassing the villages of Ellenabad constituency and asking people to boycott the BJP candidate.

“We will not campaign in favour of any candidate but will oppose BJP’s Gobind Kanda. More than 10 villages have installed banners in the constituency banning entry of BJP-JJP leaders,” he added.

Sirsa deputy commissioner (DC) Anish Yadav on Tuesday had conducted a meeting with former sarpanches and nambardars of all 74 villages of Ellenabad constituency and urged them to cooperate with the administration in conducting the bypoll peacefully.

“As many as 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the constituency. We have urged the former sarpanches and nambardars to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. We have also appealed to the general public not to create hurdles in canvassing of candidates,” the DC added.