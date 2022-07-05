19 students get jobs in textile industry in Ludhiana
As many as 19 students of Government Institute of Textile Chemistry and Knitting Technology, Ludhiana, secured jobs in various textile industries during a placement camp held here at the institute.
Principal Kanu Sharma said the selected 2022 batch students have passed textile technology and textile processing diploma and have been placed in industries, including Vardhman Yarn and Threads Limited, Ludhiana; Arvind Limited, Ahmadabad; Oswal Dyeing, Ludhiana; Star Cotex Private Limited, Ludhiana; Raj Knitwear, Ludhiana; Chopra Knitwear, Ludhiana; PI Cotex Private Limited, Ludhiana; Pawan Dyeing, Ludhiana; Ajit Fabric Private, Ludhiana; Ekta Dyeing and Finishing House; Amar Industries Private Limited; and others.
The principal said students have been selected at salary packages of nearly ₹2.88 lakh per annum and further urged the youngsters to join the institute to build their career. While distributing appointment letters, he wished best of luck to the students, besides exhorting them to earn name in this industry with their hard work and dedication.
Invite sportspersons to PM Modi’s programme: Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the officials to invite prominent sports personalities to the programme to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituency at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, on July 7. Yogi reviewed the preparations for PM's Varanasi tour starting July 7. He instructed the officials to do micro-level planning and make elaborate security arrangements. The chief minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
CM stays district development plans in state till guardian ministers are appointed
Days after taking charge, chief minister Eknath Shinde has stayed plans for district planning and development committees (DPDC) in the state till new guardian ministers are appointed. The decision came after the Shiv Sena members and MLAs loyal to Shinde alleged that the proposed outlay decided previously by guardian ministers under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government favoured constituencies represented by the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress legislators.
North Central Railway registers 21.3% growth in originating freight loading
At the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, North Central Railway has registered a 21.3% growth in originating freight loading. NCR loaded 5.24 million tonnes of cargo from April-June 2022 surpassing all previous records. Freight loading of 4.32 million tonnes was achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma.
Maharashtra cyber cell identifies ‘17 social media trends’ related to Nupur Sharma in last 4 days
PUNE The Maharashtra cyber police are on alert in the wake of the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati and tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over their support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, Nupur Sharma. The state cyber police have identified 17 trends related to Sharma in the last four days, out of which action has been taken against three.
PMC continues digging roads for 24/7 water supply project despite rains
PUNE Towards completion of its ambitious 24 x 7 water supply project, the Pune Municipal Corporation is continuing to aggressively dig roads despite the monsoon. The residents of Kalyani nagar have been greatly inconvenienced by the dug-up trenches in lane numbers 6 and 7 for the past 10 days. On Sunday, they received a message from the local corporator, Yogesh Mulick, updating and assuring them that these hurdles are temporary.
