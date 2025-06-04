191 acres of encroached panchayat land worth 2,000 crore reclaimed in Mohali’s Jhanjeri

In a major breakthrough under Punjab’s ongoing campaign to reclaim illegally occupied panchayat land, authorities on Tuesday retrieved 191 acres of prime Shamlat (panchayat) land in Jhanjeri village, Mohali district. Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the operation was carried out by the rural development and panchayat department in close coordination with district authorities and heavy police deployment. (HT)

The recovered land, long entangled in a legal battle, is estimated to be worth around ₹2,000 crore and has now been formally restored to gram panchayat Jhanjeri.

According to officials, the land had been under illegal possession by approximately 105 occupants for the past 60 years and was being used for agricultural purposes.

The move followed a favourable court verdict after nearly a decade of legal proceedings, which culminated in an eviction order from the Punjab and Haryana high court in February. A warrant of possession was subsequently issued in April by Amarinder Singh Chauhan, collector of panchayat land.

Mittal said, “Despite earlier setbacks including a stay on eviction, we secured a favourable legal ruling and regained possession of government land valued at ₹2,000 crore.”

The eviction was closely monitored by duty magistrates Divya P (Kharar SDM) and Amit Gupta (Dera Bassi SDM), with security led by SP (Headquarters) Ramandeep Singh and SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh.

The drive was led by district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) Baljinder Singh Grewal, who credited the operation’s success to Ajit Balaji Joshi, administrative secretary, and Uma Shankar Gupta, director of rural development and panchayat department.

He also acknowledged the coordinated efforts of district officials, including SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans and ADC (Rural development) Sonam Chaudhary. Following the clearance of the land, the formal possession was handed over to Amit Kumar, administrator of gram panchayat Jhanjeri.

Key officials from the rural development and revenue departments, including BDPO Mehkmeet Singh and tehsildar Gurvinder Kaur, were present during the handover.