1984 anti-Sikh riots: CBI court records evidence in Jagdish Tytler case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday recorded evidence of a senior scientific assistant who had taken a voice sample of former minister of overseas Indian affairs, Jagdish Tytler, at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) here in April 2023. An audio clip containing a voice sample of Congress leader Tytler was also played in the court. The CBI court has listed the matter for cross-examination of the scientific officer on February 7. (Shutterstock)

He is facing trial in a case related to the killing of three Sikhs near Gurdwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.

CBI judge Jitendra Singh recorded the evidence of the prosecution witness Arun Kumar Gupta who had taken the voice sample of Tytler at CFSL, New Delhi, on April 11, 2023.

His voice sample was taken in connection with the evidence collected by the CBI during the investigation.

The evidence was recorded by CBI public prosecutor Amit Jindal. Defence counsel Anil Kumar Sharma along with Anuj Sharma and Apoorv Sharma was also present. Advocate Surpreet Kaur, counsel for riots victims was also present in the court.

The court has listed the matter for cross-examination of the scientific officer on February 7.

The Rouse Avenue court is trying Congress leader Tytler on trial in the Pul Bangash rioting and Sikh killings case. The court is recording the prosecution evidence after formally framing charges against Tytler. He appeared before the court during the hearing.

The first witness called for evidence was Lakhvinder Kaur whose husband Badal Singh was killed during riots.

The court directed the framing of charges under sections 143, 153A, 188, 149, 380, 436 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with sections 302 and 109 of the IPC. However, Tytler was discharged under section 148 of the IPC.

This incident occurred after the assassination of then-prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tytler on May 20, 2023.

On July 26, 2023, the court had issued summons to Tytler after taking cognisance of supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against him.

In a statement, the CBI mentioned that the agency had registered a case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurdwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, New Delhi, was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 1 November, 1984, near the Gurdwara.