1984 anti-Sikh riots: Two more held for mass killings in Kanpur
A special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that claimed 127 lives in Kanpur arrested two more people for mass killings and setting a house ablaze, in which three people were charred to death, said a senior official on Tuesday.
The arrests were made from Ghatampur area and the number of those held by the special investigation team (SIT) after three years of probe has reached six. The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government in 2019 on the orders of the Supreme Court to reinvestigate the pending cases related to the riots that had followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.
The two arrested have been identified as Mobeen Shah, 60, and Amar Singh, alias Bhura, 61. They were produced before the court of the chief metropolitan magistrate, which remanded them into 14-day judicial custody, said deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Balendu Bhushan Singh, who is heading the SIT.
The duo had accompanied dozens of others in a couple of buses to reach Nirala Nagar for setting the house of one Gurudyal Singh on fire in 1984. There were 12 families residing at Gurudyal’s house as tenants and during the attack, three people were burnt alive while one of the rioters was shot dead in cross-firing, said the DIG.
Amar Singh is a history-sheeter from Ghatampur and about a dozen criminal cases are registered against him. He is also actively associated with the notorious Nanha Gang of the region, the DIG said. He and Mobeen Shah have been booked under Sections 396 (dacoity with murder) and 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the Indian Penal Code.
The crackdown against the accused started on June 15 after the SIT held four prime accused —Vijay Narayan Singh, Yogendra Singh, Saifullah, and Abdul Rahman — from Ghatampur. “Efforts are being made to arrest all absconding perpetrators at the earliest. We have been investigating 11 cases after identifying 96 prime suspects exploring facts from witnesses settled in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. The SIT also found that 22 people have already died,” said the DIG.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics