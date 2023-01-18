1986 Nakodar firing: Victim’s kin write to CM Mann, seek justice

Ahead of Punjab and Haryana high court hearing on January 30 on a petition seeking directions for setting up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the disappearance of part-II of Justice Gurnam Singh Commission report in Nakodar firing of 1986 — in which four Sikh youths were killed — parents of one of the victims have written to the chief minister asking “is Bhagwant Mann’s government going to deliver justice his party has been demanding for so long?”

Four youths--Ravinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Baldhir Singh and Jhilman Singh-- who were protesting against the sacrilege of birs were killed in firing on February 4, 1986, in Nakodar.

In their letter to CM Bhagwant Mann, deceased Ravinder’s parents Baldev Singh and Baldip Kaur said that the parents of the other three youths have already died awaiting justice. “Despite repeated attempts to schedule an appointment with you through your special officers, we have not received any response, and our letters sent to you also remain unanswered,” the letter reads. Earlier, the victim’s parents had written to CM Mann on two occasions on April 13 and September 25, last year.

“Almost four decades ago, the police killed our sons in broad daylight. Instead of acting on the government-appointed judicial commission findings, the previous governments buried the report. Most of the perpetrators have passed away without even facing a trial,” they said.

Only Part 1 of justice Gurnam Singh commission of inquiry report was made available. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana Kanwar Singh said during February 13, 2019, Vidhan Sabha session that the report was placed in the state assembly without the action taken report (ATR) on March 5, 2001. Baldev Singh filed a petition in the HC after receiving Part 1 from the Punjab State Assembly Library, and it was revealed in the court that Part 2 of the report, which comprised major evidence was “missing”.

On September 22, HC issued a notice of motion to the Punjab government for the constitution of an SIT to investigate how part II of the report went missing. “The next hearing of the case is on January 30, I will see in the court what they (Punjab government) will reply,” Baldev said.

