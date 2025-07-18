1992 killing of siblings: Srinagar family urges LG Manoj Sinha to reopen case

As the Jammu and Kashmir administration intensifies efforts to reopen long-pending cases of terrorism-related killings and extends government jobs to affected families, a Srinagar-based family has appealed for similar attention to cases involving alleged excesses by security forces. On June 29, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had announced that cases of civilians killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists during the insurgency years would be reopened. On July 13, he distributed appointment letters to family members of 40 such victims, emphasising a commitment to ensure justice and rehabilitation. (HT File)

The Farooqi family of Lal Bazar is seeking justice in the case of two brothers — Tajudin Farooqi (19) and the younger one who was 13-year-old — who were allegedly killed during a security operation by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on July 31, 1992. The family claims the incident took place inside their residence in Lal Bazar, following a militant ambush on a BSF patrol in the area.

According to Tajamul Farooqi, a cousin of the deceased siblings, the family had relocated from their original home in Hazratbal to Omar Colony in Lal Bazar during early 1990s in search of safety. “Tajudin was studying engineering in Bangalore and the younger one was in primary school. They were not involved in any militant activity. The incident devastated our family,” he said, urging the lieutenant governor’s administration to revisit their case.

Tajamul said that while the current administration has shown a strong resolve to deliver justice to victims of terrorism — including filing FIRs and granting government jobs to next of kin — several cases involving alleged misconduct by security forces remain unresolved.

On June 29, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had announced that cases of civilians killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists during the insurgency years would be reopened. On July 13, he distributed appointment letters to family members of 40 such victims, emphasising a commitment to ensure justice and rehabilitation.

The Farooqi family says an FIR was registered following the 1992 incident, but no significant progress has been made. They are now appealing for the reopening of their case and a fair investigation into the deaths.

“We welcome the healing touch extended to families of terror victims. But we hope it will also include those whose loved ones were lost under similarly tragic, though different, circumstances,” Tajamul said.