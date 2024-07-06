19-year-old girl among two arrested for robbing UP man in Chandigarh

A 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl, both school dropouts and drug addicts, have been arrested for robbing an Uttar Pradesh after threatening him with a knife. The accused have been identified as Abhishek, 24 and Simran, 19, both residents of Small Flats, Dhanas, Chandigarh. (iStock)

On July 3, the accused suddenly emerged from a jungle near Kajheri, and took away the victim’s belongings and manhandled him as well.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, 24 and Simran, 19, both residents of Small Flats, Dhanas. Both are drug addicts and confessed to committing crimes to support their drug addictions, said police.

Investigators said Abhishek had studied up to the Class 9 and picked rags in Phase 3, Mohali, for a living, while Simran had studied up to the Class 8 and was currently unemployed. Both have no prior criminal record.

On July 3, Kaloo, a 32-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh, reported that he, along with two friends, was returning home from Mohali on their cycles, when three persons—two boys and one girl—suddenly emerged from the jungle near Sector 53.

The assailants stopped them, with one brandishing a knife and another snatching his mobile phone, wallet containing an ATM card, and cash. The girl took his friend Raju’s mobile phone. The attackers also manhandled the victims before fleeing the scene.

The team on Friday apprehended two of the accused, and recovered the snatched mobile phone and ATM card from their possession.