 19-year-old girl among two arrested for robbing UP man in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

19-year-old girl among two arrested for robbing UP man in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 06, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Investigators said Abhishek had studied up to the Class 9 and picked rags in Phase 3, Mohali, for a living, while Simran had studied up to the Class 8 and was currently unemployed; both have no prior criminal record

A 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl, both school dropouts and drug addicts, have been arrested for robbing an Uttar Pradesh after threatening him with a knife.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, 24 and Simran, 19, both residents of Small Flats, Dhanas, Chandigarh. (iStock)
The accused have been identified as Abhishek, 24 and Simran, 19, both residents of Small Flats, Dhanas, Chandigarh. (iStock)

On July 3, the accused suddenly emerged from a jungle near Kajheri, and took away the victim’s belongings and manhandled him as well.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, 24 and Simran, 19, both residents of Small Flats, Dhanas. Both are drug addicts and confessed to committing crimes to support their drug addictions, said police.

Investigators said Abhishek had studied up to the Class 9 and picked rags in Phase 3, Mohali, for a living, while Simran had studied up to the Class 8 and was currently unemployed. Both have no prior criminal record.

On July 3, Kaloo, a 32-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh, reported that he, along with two friends, was returning home from Mohali on their cycles, when three persons—two boys and one girl—suddenly emerged from the jungle near Sector 53.

The assailants stopped them, with one brandishing a knife and another snatching his mobile phone, wallet containing an ATM card, and cash. The girl took his friend Raju’s mobile phone. The attackers also manhandled the victims before fleeing the scene.

The team on Friday apprehended two of the accused, and recovered the snatched mobile phone and ATM card from their possession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 19-year-old girl among two arrested for robbing UP man in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On