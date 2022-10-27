19-year-old girl student jumps off college building in Chandigarh, dies

A 19-year-old student of Government College for Girls (GCG), Sector 42, Chandigarh, died after she jumped off the fourth floor of college building on Wednesday morning.

The victim was spotted on the fourth floor by a security guard, who rushed to her but she jumped off before he could rescue her.

She was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where she was declared brought dead.

The victim, as per the police, was under treatment for Schizophrenia.

She was a resident of Sector 39 and her mother works as an assistant at the Punjab Police headquarters.

Speaking about the incident, college authorities said, “Due to Bhai Dhooj festival, the college was supposed to start late and with exams starting from Friday, only around 40-50 students were present on the campus when she jumped off the main college building around 9am. The victim was a BA first-year student. She was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment. We informed her parents and asked the other students to go home.”

Police have initiated inquest proceedings though no suicide note was found. The body was handed over to family after post-mortem.