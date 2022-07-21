19-year-old killed in Dera Bassi roof collapse after morning rain

A 19-year-old youth was killed in a roof collapse incident at Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi on Wednesday morning.

Police said the deceased, Aneesh Kumar, was asleep and alone at home when the roof of the kutcha house came crashing down following the morning rain. His parents and brother were away at work.

Neighbours rushed to the house on hearing a loud thud and pulled Aneesh out of the debris. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Aneesh Kumar, the deceased. (HT)

Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said the roof had become weak and collapsed after the rain in the morning. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

He said Aneesh was a student of Government School, Sarangpur, Chandigarh, and was awaiting his Class-12 results.

The villagers complained that despite the repeated requests of the deceased’s father, Dalip Singh, the state government had failed to help him construct a pucca house. They said several houses in the village were in the same condition, but the government had turned a blind eye to the huge risk to lives amid the ongoing monsoon.