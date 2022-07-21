19-year-old killed in Dera Bassi roof collapse after morning rain
A 19-year-old youth was killed in a roof collapse incident at Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi on Wednesday morning.
Police said the deceased, Aneesh Kumar, was asleep and alone at home when the roof of the kutcha house came crashing down following the morning rain. His parents and brother were away at work.
Neighbours rushed to the house on hearing a loud thud and pulled Aneesh out of the debris. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, but was declared brought dead by doctors.
Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said the roof had become weak and collapsed after the rain in the morning. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
He said Aneesh was a student of Government School, Sarangpur, Chandigarh, and was awaiting his Class-12 results.
The villagers complained that despite the repeated requests of the deceased’s father, Dalip Singh, the state government had failed to help him construct a pucca house. They said several houses in the village were in the same condition, but the government had turned a blind eye to the huge risk to lives amid the ongoing monsoon.
Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp
In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials. Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.
Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of ₹3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting hthe complainant, Manpreet Kaur'sthrough a fake profile on a matrimonial website. Amit, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.
HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.
Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25
As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.
Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap
Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and all residents of Uttar Pradesh, 20, Pooja.
