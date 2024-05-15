19-year-old killed over illicit relationship

A 19-year-old man was killed after being attacked by another man over illicit relationship in Bhaini Mattuan village of the district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Lovepreet Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Sadar police station in Tarn Taran.

Police officials aware of the matter said the assailant, Gurjant Singh, believed his wife had an illicit relationship with the deceased. Victim’s mother Harjit Kaur informed the police that Gurjant turned up outside her house and started hurling abuses at the family. “When I, along with my son, came out, he pelted my son with bricks, leaving him critically injured. Gurjant fled the spot,” she said, adding that Lovepreet was hospitalised where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered against Gurjant under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Sadar police station. The accused is on the run.