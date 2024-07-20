1kg heroin, 2.65L seized in Bathinda, 3 arrested

The Bathinda police arrested three “drug smugglers” and seized a kilogram of heroin besides ₹2.65 lakh drug money from them on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Tarsem Singh of SAS Nagar in Bathinda, Karanpreet Singh and Ganesh Singh of Kathgarh village in Fazilka district. A packet carrying drug found in a village in Ferozepur bordering Pakistan.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Deepak Pareek said a police team was carrying out checking near the Sirhind canal ring road in Bathinda when it spotted a car near the tracks. “Tarsem and Karanpreet were in the car. The vehicle was checked and 1-kg heroin was seized. During interrogation, Tarsem confessed that they had brought the drug from Ganesh of Fazilka following which Ganesh too was arrested,” the SSP said. Ganesh is also facing five cases under the NDPS Act in Fazilka and Muktsar districts, he said, adding that after further interrogation of Tarsem, the police also recovered ₹2.65 lakh drug money.

A case was registered case under Sections 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Canal Colony police station in Bathinda.

492-gm drug seized in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force on Friday night claimed to have seized 492-gm heroin in a border area of Ferozepur district. In a press release, a BSF spokesperson said the force had got a tip-off following which a search operation was carried out. BSF troops came across a packet, wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape, in a farming field adjacent to Chak Bhange Wala village in Ferozepur at around 12:20 am. Besides, an iron ring was found attached with the packet that contained 492-gm heroin, the spokesperson added.