1st year student ‘beaten up’: 7 CCA students suspended for 2 weeks

After a video of a first-year student being beaten up went viral on social media, Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) has suspended seven students in connection to the incident.

CCA principal Sangeeta Bagga said all seven students have been suspended for two weeks, fined ₹2,000 and will not be allowed to participate in extra-curricular activities. Their parents have also been informed and the students have been asked to refrain from such activities in future or further action will be taken.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday evening on the college campus. In the video that was shared widely on social media on Friday, a first-year student was purportedly seen being picked up and flung in the air by some fellow students. Then other students took turns to kick him in front of a crowd of dozens of students.

In his statement to police, the student reportedly claimed that it was done with his permission as it was his birthday.