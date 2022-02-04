2 alert shoppers nab bag snatcher in Ludhiana’s Ghumar Mandi market

Two alert passers-by nabbed a youth, who was fleeing after allegedly snatching the handbag of a woman, in the busy Ghumar Mandi market on Wednesday. The snatcher’s accomplice, however, managed to flee.

The accused in police custody was identified as Lovepreet Singh of Sangredi village of Sangrur.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Ashish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar, who was shopping in Ghumar Mandi, with his friend Aswinder Singh.

Ashish said that when they reached near Madhok Complex, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a woman’s handbag and fled. As the woman raised the alarm, the two friends gave the snatchers a chase and caught hold of one of them. The other snatcher managed to speed away on his motorcycle.

Assistant sub-inspector Satwinder Singh of Division Number 8 police station said an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and a hunt is on for his accomplice.

This is the second incident in six days when alert passers-by managed to foil a snatching bid and caught the accused. On January 27, some locals nabbed two snatchers on Noorwala road and torched their motorcycle after the accused snatched the mobile phone of a labourer.