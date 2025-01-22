Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 arms smuggling cartels busted in Amritsar; 8 pistols recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 22, 2025 08:18 PM IST

Based on specific information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of district Amritsar, the BSF troops in collaboration with the Amritsar rural police carried out an extensive search operation.

Busting two major weapon smuggling cartels, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 8 pistols and 11 magazines.

Busting two major weapon smuggling cartels, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 8 pistols and 11 magazines. (HT Photo)
Busting two major weapon smuggling cartels, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 8 pistols and 11 magazines. (HT Photo)

Based on specific information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of district Amritsar, the BSF troops in collaboration with the Amritsar rural police carried out an extensive search operation.

“The search operation culminated with the recovery of a huge packet at 12.53 pm. Upon opening the packet, four pistols and 7 magazines were recovered. This recovery took place in an area adjacent to border village Rajatal of Amritsar district,” said a BSF spokesperson.

In another major breakthrough, CIA staff of Amritsar Rural Police busted a Pakistan-based arms smuggling module and recovered four .30 bore PX-5 STORM pistols, four magazines and apprehended one person, said Charanjit Singh Sohal, SSP (Amritsar rural), while addressing a press conference.

Arrested from the same village, Rajatal, the accused was identified as Bikram Singh, a resident of village Bhuse falling in Sarai Amanat Khan Police station of Tarn Taran district.

He said, “Preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused had returned from Dubai last month. He was found to have established contact with the Pak smuggler during his stay abroad and further weapons were smuggled across the Indo-Pak border”.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On