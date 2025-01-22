2 arms smuggling cartels busted in Amritsar; 8 pistols recovered

Busting two major weapon smuggling cartels, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 8 pistols and 11 magazines. Busting two major weapon smuggling cartels, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 8 pistols and 11 magazines. (HT Photo)

Based on specific information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of district Amritsar, the BSF troops in collaboration with the Amritsar rural police carried out an extensive search operation.

“The search operation culminated with the recovery of a huge packet at 12.53 pm. Upon opening the packet, four pistols and 7 magazines were recovered. This recovery took place in an area adjacent to border village Rajatal of Amritsar district,” said a BSF spokesperson.

In another major breakthrough, CIA staff of Amritsar Rural Police busted a Pakistan-based arms smuggling module and recovered four .30 bore PX-5 STORM pistols, four magazines and apprehended one person, said Charanjit Singh Sohal, SSP (Amritsar rural), while addressing a press conference.

Arrested from the same village, Rajatal, the accused was identified as Bikram Singh, a resident of village Bhuse falling in Sarai Amanat Khan Police station of Tarn Taran district.

He said, “Preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused had returned from Dubai last month. He was found to have established contact with the Pak smuggler during his stay abroad and further weapons were smuggled across the Indo-Pak border”.