2 arrested with 1kg heroin in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 21, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Counter-intelligence (CI), Ferozepur, arrested two smugglers with 1kg of heroin on Wednesday.

Giving details, Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general (AIG), counter-intelligence, Ferozepur, said that the police team apprehended two suspects, identified as Sandeep Singh alias Lala, a resident of Mumbe Ke village in Fazilka, and Paramjit Singh alias Bhutti, a resident of Asif Wala village also in Fazilka. The accused were arrested near Government College, Mohkam Khan Wala village, in the Ferozepur district.

“During a personal search of the suspects, the police recovered 1kg of heroin from their possession,” the AIG added.

“An FIR under Sections 21-C, 29/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the two accused at the Police station, SSOC, Fazilka. Both will be presented in court to seek police remand, allowing for further investigation and potential revelations regarding their drug trafficking operations,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing, with the police continuing to work on uncovering more details through their interrogation of the suspects, the AIG said.

