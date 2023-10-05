News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 bike-borne men killed in road accident

2 bike-borne men killed in road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 05, 2023 07:24 AM IST

The victims’ bike hit a side railing and fell off a bridge into a 250-feet gorge in Nagrota area of Jammu district, police said

Two men were killed after their bike they were travelling on hit a side railing and fell off a bridge into a 250-feet gorge in Nagrota area of Jammu district on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, police said.

2 bike-borne men killed in road accident
2 bike-borne men killed in road accident

The deceased have been identified as Arjun Singh of Reasi district and Waqar Naik of Neel in Ramban district.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Inspector Vishwa Pratap, Nagrota SHO, said, “The accident occurred around 10 am when the bike rider failed to negotiate a curve on the highway. The rider lost balance and the bike hit a side railing before falling off the bridge.”

He said that the bike carrying the duo fell into a 250-feet gorge.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of negligent driving,” he added.

The victims were immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) and hospital, where they died during treatment.

“Their bodies have been kept at the GMC morgue and families have been informed,” said the officer.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out