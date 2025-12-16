2 BKI-linked gangster-terrorists arrested in Mumbai: Punjab DGP

Punjab Police, in close coordination with central agencies, arrested two gangster-turned-terrorists linked with the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) upon their arrival at Mumbai airport in an inter-state operation, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday. The Punjab DGP said the two accused were important nodes of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda and US-based gangster Happy Passia. (Getty Images)

Those arrested have been identified as Sajan Masih, a resident of Veroke in Gurdaspur, and Sukhdev Kumar alias Munish Bedi, a resident of Lahori Gate in Amritsar.

The DGP said the two -- Sajan Masih and Manish Bedi-- were important nodes of Pakistan-based and ISI-supported (Pakistan-based terrorist) Harvinder Singh Rinda and US-based detained (gangster) Happy Passia. “Major crackdown on terrorism and organised crime, two gangster-turned-terrorists arrested. They were operating from overseas locations, including #Dubai and #Armenia, while attempting to orchestrate criminal and terror activities in #Punjab,” he said in a post on X. In April, Passia (29) was arrested by the FBI and the US Immigration Department’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Sacramento, the US.

Both the arrested accused have a substantial criminal history, with multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, arms and explosives, and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered against them at various police stations of Batala and Amritsar, police added.

“They (arrested persons) were operating from overseas locations, including Dubai and Armenia, while attempting to orchestrate criminal and terror activities in Punjab,” he said, while terming it as a big success of the Punjab Police.

Punjab Police had issued lookout circulars (LOC) and Red Corner Notices against various wanted criminals, who have taken shelter in foreign lands, which helped in tracking both the criminals.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused persons were part of a network involving BKI, responsible for several grenade attacks on police stations in Amritsar and Batala, and the killings of Hardeep Singh of Jourrian Kalan and Kiryana store owner Ravi Kumar of Dera Baba Nanak. Accused Sajan Masih was also coordinating with another key associate, Shamsher Shera alias Honey, currently based in Armenia, he said.

Amritsar AIG (SSOC) Sukhminder Singh Mann said that acting on specific intelligence inputs developed in close coordination with central agencies, a joint team of the SSOC-Amritsar and counter-intelligence, Pathankot, was dispatched to Mumbai and took both criminals into custody as soon as they landed.

The AIG said that both the arrested persons were actively involved in providing logistical support, funding channels, and strategic direction to their foot soldiers operating in Punjab.

The accused have been arrested in connection with FIR registered under sections 25, 29, and section 30 of the Arms Act and section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at police station, SSOC-Amritsar, said the officials.