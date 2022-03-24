2 booked for forging court papers in Mohali
Two persons were booked after judicial magistrate first class, GS Sekhon, found that the documents submitted by an applicant for release of his vehicle under ‘Supardari (interim custody)’ were forged.
While one of the accused, Shiv Kumar Garg, a resident of Dharamkot near Moga, was arrested on the spot, his associate numberdar Avtar Singh, a resident of Bairopur Sohana village in Mohali, fled before the police arrived at the spot.
Investigating officer (IO), assistant sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar said the forgery came to fore when Garg had come to the court for delivery of a vehicle caught in some other case. He had brought along Avtar Singh, who was to testify and sign as a witness.
As soon as the accused presented their documents in the court for handover, the judge got suspicious and started asking questions. The duo got jittery and judge gauged that the accused were lying.
When the judge asked his reader to check the document, the papers were found to be forged. Following this, the judge directed his reader Manish Kumar to get a case registered.
The two accused were made to wait, as the reader informed the police. But before the police reached Avtar Singh fled the spot.
The IO said that raids are on to nab the absconding accused. Garg, meanwhile, was presented in the Mohali court and sent to three-day police remand.
The case has been registered under Sections 177 (knowingly furnishing false information to a public servant), 193 (punishment for false evidence), 196 (using evidence known to be false), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.
