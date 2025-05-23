2 Class-12 students stabbed after group clash over volleyball game

Two Class 12 students at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, were stabbed after a group clash over a volleyball game took a violent turn. The incident took place in Sector 23-C on Wednesday. At PGI, police attempted to record the victim’s statement, but the attending senior medical officer (SMO) declared him unfit for the same. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One of the injured, aged 17, who resides in Mohali, said that they had got into an argument with another group of students during the sports period. After school, when he and his friends were standing in a parking lot in Sector 23-C, one of the boys from the rival group arrived in a grey Honda City with seven to eight others. The group allegedly confronted the victim, mocked him, and then launched a violent assault using sticks, slingshots, and knives. During the attack, the boy was stabbed in the back, while his friend suffered injuries while attempting to shield him.

“My friend and I fled in a car to save our lives, but the attackers pelted the vehicle with bricks. We rushed my friend to GMSH-16, from where he was referred to PGI due to the severity of his injuries,” said the complainant.

At PGI, police attempted to record the victim’s statement, but the attending senior medical officer (SMO) declared him unfit for the same. Based on the written complaint, medical examination report (MLR), and preliminary verification, police registered a case under Sections 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2)/191(3) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (causing grievous hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.