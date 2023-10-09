2 days after man dies at mining zone in Yamunanagar, kin protest

Two days after a 23-year-old man allegedly died during an accident with a poclain machine at a mining zone in Yamunanagar’s Jathlana area, the family members and relatives of the deceased protested on Monday claiming it to be a murder. Two days after a 23-year-old man allegedly died during an accident with a poclain machine at a mining zone in Yamunanagar’s Jathlana area, the family members and relatives of the deceased protested on Monday claiming it to be a murder. (Representational image)

Police said that the deceased, Gaurav, a resident of Sandhala village, had gone for work at ghat number 13B MT Karera as a daily routine on Saturday.

Around evening, his father Raja Ram was informed that his son was working near a Poclain machine about which he had no knowledge.

Raja Ram alleged that he was sent near the machine intentionally and the machine was working, when he was at the spot.

“All of sudden, an unidentified driver using the machine with negligence hit the bucket (used to fill sand) to my son after which he fainted with injuries, but Vikas and Rinku Bagga, who claim to be the owners of the mining zone, didn’t take him to hospital. A few of us took him to a private hospital where he was declared dead,” Ram said in his complaint.

A case was registered under Sections 34 and 304A of the IPC at Jathlana police station against Vikas, Rinku and the driver on Sunday.

On Monday, the family members and relatives of the deceased accompanied by sarpanch of 12 villages gathered outside the mortuary of district civil hospital and registered their protest in the presence of a huge police force.

They alleged that their son was intentionally murdered and his body was buried, while the cops registered a case of causing death by negligence. Later, police and along with mayor Madan Chauhan pacified the protestors.

Mayor said that the accused will be arrested soon and as the probe proceeds, murder section will be added if charges are proved.

