2 dead, over 20 feared swept away as rains wrecks Kangra, Kullu

Several people have been feared swept away as heavy rains triggered flashfloods in Himachal’s Kullu and Dharamshala on Wednesday, said officials, adding that two bodies have been recovered in the Khanyara area near Dharamshala. According to officials, cloudbursts were confirmed at three locations in Kullu, including Jiva Nala in Sainj valley, Hurla Nala in Garsa valley, and Horangad in the Banjar area. (PTI)

The deceased, were labourers working at a small hydel project near Khanyara, were swept away following the sudden rise of water in Manuni Khad. Their bodies were recovered. Kangra DC Hemraj Bairwa said that two bodies have been recovered so far and they are yet to be identified. “The team is on the spot to find if there are more. We are getting the head count done to ascertain the number of missing people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma in a post on his social media said that around 15-20 labourers were washed away in Manuni Khad. However the district administration did not confirm any such number and said the search operations are underway.

According to officials, cloudbursts were confirmed at three locations in Kullu, including Jiva Nala in Sainj valley, Hurla Nala in Garsa valley, and Horangad in the Banjar area. “Three persons are reported to have been swept away while attempting to move goods during the flooding. Relief, search and rescue operations are underway,” a district administration official said.

Heavy water flow was also recorded in Hurla Nala, Pacha Nala, and Manihar Nala in Garsa valley. The district administration reported that a small bridge on the Banjar-Bathahad road and a vehicle were washed away in the Horangad area of Banjar subdivision. A cowshed in Horangad’s Chehni Patwar Circle was completely destroyed, and nearby agricultural land was also damaged. Water and debris entered the Government Primary School (GPS) in Horangad. Additionally, Sainj Bazar Road and Siund Road sustained damage, while a jeep and a temporary shop were swept away. Four houses were also damaged in the Raila Bihal area of Sainj valley due to the cloudburst.

Additional deputy commissioner Ashwani Kumar said that the district administration Kullu is fully alert in view of this disaster. “The teams of the district administration are ready for relief and rescue operations. Search and rescue teams will be sent immediately to the affected areas as per the requirement. Also, the NDRF team is already deployed in the district so that quick response can be given in any emergency,” he said.

The district disaster management authority (DDMA) in Hamirpur has issued an advisory urging locals residing along the Beas River in Sujanpur and Nadaun subdivisions to stay away from the riverbanks.

Hamirpur DC Amarjeet Singh said that the water level in the Beas River has risen sharply due to cloudbursts in various valleys of Kullu district. He warned that water may be released from the Pandoh Dam at any time during the season.

“This could lead to a sudden rise in the water level of rivers in areas of Sujanpur and Nadaun subdivisions adjoining the Beas river. People in these areas are advised not to take any risks and to stay away from the riverbanks,” he said.

Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan also appealed to the public to avoid going near rivers and streams during the monsoon. “Following the cloudburst inthe Sainj Valley of Kullu, additional water will be released downstream from the Pandoh Dam through its spillway gates. This could cause a sudden increase in the water level of the Beas River in downstream areas,” he said, adding that both locals and tourists should stay away from the riverbanks and ensure their pets are kept away as well.

Meanwhile, in Shimla district, sub-divisional officer (SDO, civil) at Sunni Rajesh Verma chaired a meeting in view of the rising water level of the Sutlej River.

He said that strict instructions have been issued to NTPC and SJVN to regularly monitor the water levels in their dams and reservoirs.

“They have been directed to maintain controlled and balanced water discharge as per requirement to prevent any flood-like situation in the low-lying areas along the Sutlej,” he said. The weather office in Shimla has predicted rainfall to continue in the coming days with spells of heavy rainfall also likely in some parts of thestate. The Indian Meterological department officials said that light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places till June 27 and at many places from June 28 to July 1 in the state with one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared his condolences on the death of two labourers on social media.