2 detained 3 crores cash in Lakhanpur

Police on Tuesday detained two men from Srinagar and recovered nearly ₹3 crore from their Hyundai Creta car at Lakhanpur in Kathua district, said officials. A police party led by additional superintendent of police (SP) Kathua and Lakhanpur station house officer (SHO) had set up a check post near statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh where they stopped a Creta car, bearing Haryana registration number, for checking.

“During checking, around 2.5 to 3 crore of cash was recovered. The two men travelling in the car were immediately taken into custody and shifted to Lakhanpur police station for questioning,” said a police officer.

Lakhanpur SHO inspector Tribhuvan Khajuria said, “We have informed the income tax authorities. They will look into it. The cash appears to be more than ₹2 crore.”

The two men belonged to Srinagar. He refused to share the identities of the two men.

Kathua senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shobhit Saxena said, “We have detained the two men for questioning. Income Tax officials have also reached the police station.”

“This car with two men carrying big cash originated from Delhi and was on its way to Srinagar. There is no terror funding angle as we speak but the two men are being questioned,” he added. The SSP informed that the cash was hidden in a cavity.