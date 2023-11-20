2 drug peddlers nabbed in Baramulla, Kulgam
A spokesperson said that in Kulgam, a police team recovered contraband and arrested an alleged drug peddler during a cordon-and-search operation at Munnad
Police on Sunday arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party of Palhallan post intercepted an individual, Abdul Ahad Dar of Ghat Palhallan, at a checkpoint in the locality. “During search, 1.5kg of charas-like-contraband substance was recovered. He has been arrested,” police said.
The spokesperson added that in Kulgam, a police team recovered contraband and arrested an alleged drug peddler during a cordon-and-search operation at Munnad.
“The contraband includes 106kg poppy straw-like-substance concealed in three nylon bags, digital weighing machine and a grinder with three jars. They were recovered from a house belonging to Feroz Ahmad Khan of Munnad. The accused has been arrested.”