close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 drug peddlers nabbed in Baramulla, Kulgam

2 drug peddlers nabbed in Baramulla, Kulgam

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 20, 2023 08:12 AM IST

A spokesperson said that in Kulgam, a police team recovered contraband and arrested an alleged drug peddler during a cordon-and-search operation at Munnad

Police on Sunday arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband from their possession.

Police on Sunday arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband from their possession (iStock)
Police on Sunday arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband from their possession (iStock)

In Baramulla, a police party of Palhallan post intercepted an individual, Abdul Ahad Dar of Ghat Palhallan, at a checkpoint in the locality. “During search, 1.5kg of charas-like-contraband substance was recovered. He has been arrested,” police said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The spokesperson added that in Kulgam, a police team recovered contraband and arrested an alleged drug peddler during a cordon-and-search operation at Munnad.

“The contraband includes 106kg poppy straw-like-substance concealed in three nylon bags, digital weighing machine and a grinder with three jars. They were recovered from a house belonging to Feroz Ahmad Khan of Munnad. The accused has been arrested.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out