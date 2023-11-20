2 drug peddlers nabbed in Baramulla, Kulgam

Police on Sunday arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband from their possession. Police on Sunday arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband from their possession (iStock)

In Baramulla, a police party of Palhallan post intercepted an individual, Abdul Ahad Dar of Ghat Palhallan, at a checkpoint in the locality. “During search, 1.5kg of charas-like-contraband substance was recovered. He has been arrested,” police said.

The spokesperson added that in Kulgam, a police team recovered contraband and arrested an alleged drug peddler during a cordon-and-search operation at Munnad.

“The contraband includes 106kg poppy straw-like-substance concealed in three nylon bags, digital weighing machine and a grinder with three jars. They were recovered from a house belonging to Feroz Ahmad Khan of Munnad. The accused has been arrested.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON