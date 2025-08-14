2 firearms, 2-kg heroin seized along Pak border: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized two pistols and 2.2-kg heroin in two separate operations along the international border in Ferozepur and Amritsar districts. In Ferozepur, security personnel, acting on precise intelligence inputs, seized a packet containing two pistols and three smaller packets of heroin weighing 1.649 kg from an agricultural field near Bhakra village.

In Amritsar, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 609 gm from agricultural fields near Daoke village. This packet too bore smuggling hallmarks, with two illuminating sticks and an iron ring affixed. Officials said the recoveries highlight the BSF’s unwavering vigilance in preventing Pakistani smugglers from pushing drugs and weapons into India. “These operations reflect our commitment to securing the border and protecting the nation from the menace of narcotics and illegal arms,” the BSF’s Punjab Frontier stated.