2 flights cancelled, 25 delayed as Chandigarh wakes up to dense fog

Two flights were cancelled and at least 25, including 10 arrival and 15 departure flights, were delayed as Chandigarh woke up to dense fog, with visibility as low as 40 metres at 5.30 am on Friday. Road traffic also moved at snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Rail operations were also affected as the Shatabdi Express trains to New Delhi and the two Vande Bharat trains passing through the city saw delays of nearly half an hour.

From 40 metres around 5.30 am, the visibility went up to only 150 metres by 11.30 am. It improved to 3 km by the afternoon due to sunny conditions.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility between 0-50 metres is classified as very dense fog, between 50 metres to 200 metres as dense fog and between 200 metres to 500 metres as moderate fog.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the high humidity levels combined with a relatively lower temperature caused the fog. “Even snowfall in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh contributes to moisture in the city’s air. Wind cleared the fog by the afternoon,” he said.

City still colder than Manali, Shimla

Meanwhile, the city continued to remain colder than hill stations such as Shimla and Manali for the second day in a row. The city’s maximum temperature was 16°C, 2.2 degrees below normal, while that of Shimla was 22°C and Manali 16.4°C.

The city’s minimum temperature rose from 8.6°C on Thursday to 10.4°C on Friday, 3.2 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 15°C and 18°C while the minimum will remain between 11°C and 12°C.

Rain likely from Monday

With a fresh Western Disturbance set to hit the region on Saturday, residents can expect rain on Monday.

Air quality turns very poor

The city’s air quality index (AQI), which had improved to satisfactory post the rain last weekend, has started deteriorating again. On Friday, the AQI reached 312 which is considered very poor.

As per the daily AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality of Chandigarh -- after taking the average values of all three observatories in the city -- was 312 at 4 pm. This was only slightly lower than Delhi which was at 371. On Thursday, the AQI of Chandigarh was 255, which is considered poor.

The rise in AQI, as per IMD officials, can be attributed to the dropping temperatures and fog formation which increases pollutants in the air.

When the AQI reaches between 301-400, it is considered as very poor. It can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. This is the first time that the AQI has reached very poor since November, after the spell of pollution and smog in the city.