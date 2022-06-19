2 Golden Temple devotees cheated in fake online booking scam
Two devotees, who had come to visit the Golden Temple, fell prey to online fraud when the booking they had made for their rooms at Saragarhi sarai here through a portal turned out to be fake, police said on Sunday.
E-Division station house officer (SHO) Sukhinder Singh said that on the complaint of the manager of the Golden Temple Sulakhan Singh, they have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 66-D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons.
He said their investigation to unearth the racket was on.
The manager told the police that on June 15, two devotees—Sanjay Arora of New Delhi and Shivam Singla of Haryana— came to Saragarhi Niwas on the Heritage Street and claimed that they had booked rooms there.
“The devotees told the staff of the Sarai that the rooms were booked through an online portal. The staff on duty checked the online list and other records, but found no booking under their names,” he said.
The manager said that both Sanja and Shivam then showed their record of payment of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 respectively from their mobile phones. “They had paid the money through an online application, Paytm,” he said.
Sulakhan said, “when employees of the sarai investigated further, it was found that the numbers on which the devotees had paid the money were being shown on the internet for the booking of rooms of Saragari Niwas. Some persons have cheated the devotees on the pretext of their online booking.”
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics