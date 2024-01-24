2 held in drug case in Ferozepur

One person was held with 1.5kg heroin in Ferozepur on Tuesday. Superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said, “During checking at Basti Ram Lal village, police intercepted a person on a motorcycle, bearing registration number PB 05 T 8644, and found 1.5kg heroin in his possession.” The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh of Maste Kee village, the SP said. Based on Gurpreet’s confessions, his accomplice, identified as Akashdeep Singh of Bhane Wala village was also arrested. The duo was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Ferozepur superintendent of police Randhir Kumar speaking to the media about the release of two drug traders with heroin in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT File)