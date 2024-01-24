close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 held in drug case in Ferozepur

2 held in drug case in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jan 24, 2024 06:40 AM IST

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh of Maste Kee village, the SP said. Based on Gurpreet’s confessions, his accomplice, identified as Akashdeep Singh of Bhane Wala village was also arrested.

One person was held with 1.5kg heroin in Ferozepur on Tuesday. Superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said, “During checking at Basti Ram Lal village, police intercepted a person on a motorcycle, bearing registration number PB 05 T 8644, and found 1.5kg heroin in his possession.” The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh of Maste Kee village, the SP said. Based on Gurpreet’s confessions, his accomplice, identified as Akashdeep Singh of Bhane Wala village was also arrested. The duo was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Ferozepur superintendent of police Randhir Kumar speaking to the media about the release of two drug traders with heroin in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT File)
Ferozepur superintendent of police Randhir Kumar speaking to the media about the release of two drug traders with heroin in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT File)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On