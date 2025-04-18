2 illegal de-addiction centres sealed in Faridkot, 21 rescued

BATHINDA : The Faridkot district police have unearthed two illegal drug de-addiction centres and rescued 21 patients, officials said on Thursday. The Faridkot district police have unearthed two illegal drug de-addiction centres and rescued 21 patients, officials said on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, a police team raided an illegal centre at Chak Kalyan village on Wednesday night and rescued 21 addicts. The centre was running from the building of a defunct private school. The operator of the centre managed to flee.

The rescued patients were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot, said officials.

Senior medical officer PS Brar told reporters that the centre had no licence to operate a de-addiction facility.

According to information, teams of the Faridkot district health and police department also raided another unauthorised centre at Arainawala village and sealed it. No one was found from the spot and efforts are on to nab the culprits, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raj Kumar.