2 Karnal youths go for a swim in US lake, drown

A day after two men from Kaithal were reported dead due to drowning in a lake in California, two youths from Karnal died in similar circumstances in San Francisco, United States of America (USA), families said on Thursday. Mehtab and Ekam both went to a lake in San Francisco with one of their friends. The two went inside to swim across, while the third waited outside, said families. (Getty image)

They were identified as Mehtab Virk, 24, of Gobindgarh village, and Ekam Preet, 17, of Churni Jagir village in Karnal district.

Mehtab and Ekam both went to a lake in San Francisco with one of their friends. The two went inside to swim across, while the third waited outside, said families.

However, both lost control due to the flow and drowned. Mehtab was rescued by locals within a few minutes, and it took professional divers more than a day to locate Ekam’s body.

At Gobindgarh village, Assandh sub-division, Mehtab’s family said he was kept on a ventilator for a day at a hospital, where he ultimately succumbed.

One of his family members said Mehtab, the son of a farmer, reached the USA last year to stay with his relatives and was working as a trucker.

Mehtab’s grandfather Veersa Singh said, “We sold our land to pay ₹50 lakhs to send him abroad. He was trying to lead a better life and send money to support us.”

Nearly 50km away, lives Ekam’s family in the Indri sub-division of Karnal.

“His family sold half of their land and took a loan to accomplish his American dream. 17 is not an age to leave behind his family hopeless,” his cousin said.

Ekam’s father Rupinder Singh said, “He went to America around 14 months ago. We spoke to him before the incident, and he was excited as he was about to receive a work permit. He told us that once he gets work, he will earn good money. But now, we can’t believe he is no more.”

On Wednesday, two men from Kaithal’s Pundri were reported dead after they went into a lake in California. 26-year-old Pragat Singh, who got married in January, died at a hospital, while Sachin aka Simmy drowned to death at the lake. Both belonged to Mohna village and were neighbours.

The two incidents have sent shock waves in the region, with the elderly upset over the deaths and questioning how the youth turn careless under these circumstances.

“After selling our land and using lifelong savings, we send them abroad to earn money and lead a better life. But sometimes they turn careless, and the results could devastate families forever. We will appeal to our people in foreign countries not to venture out at such places and think twice about their parents back home,” Bahadur Mehla, a farm activist, said.

This also comes at a time when the United States witnessed heatwaves in recent weeks, forcing the locals to spend time near beaches, rivers, waterfalls and lakes.

The US media reported how the foreign police are on their toes to keep away the public from going into the rivers to beat the heat. Several advisories have also been issued in this regard by the local authorities.